Surface Oncology (SURF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SURF has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

