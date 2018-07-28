Superior Energy Services (SPN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 269,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 144,995 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,578,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 112,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

