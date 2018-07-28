SuperCoin (SUPER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $36.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 68.1% against the dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $201,587.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015391 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00020025 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 49,232,687 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.