SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2018 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

In related news, CEO James Reid-Anderson sold 700 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $50,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,709,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 201,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,401,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

