SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Sensata Technologies Holding PLC’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Sensata Technologies opened at $53.76 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,193,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,592,000 after buying an additional 183,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,942,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,679,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,395.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,523,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,495,334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,477,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,570,000 after buying an additional 275,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $198,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,794 shares in the company, valued at $640,768.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

