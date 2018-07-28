SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for SRC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. KLR Group downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $11.02 on Thursday. SRC Energy has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SRC Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SRC Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,693,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,869,000 after buying an additional 361,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SRC Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 61,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SRC Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

