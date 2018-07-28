SunTrust Banks Comments on Icon Plc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Icon in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2019 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Icon from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $141.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.64 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Icon by 421.7% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Icon by 162.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Icon by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

