SunTrust Banks Comments on Amphenol Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2018 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Amphenol opened at $93.96 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Amphenol by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

