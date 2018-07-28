SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $15.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2019 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Anthem opened at $249.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Anthem has a twelve month low of $179.40 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Focused Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,211,000 after acquiring an additional 275,393 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $4,820,373.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,962 shares of company stock worth $18,619,140 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

