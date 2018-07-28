SunCoke Energy (SXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.95 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.33%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

SunCoke Energy traded down $0.50, hitting $11.89, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,433. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

