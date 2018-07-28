SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

Press coverage about SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0951815450079 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMMT. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S traded down $0.11, reaching $2.37, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 61,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,142. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.21. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 105.24%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. equities research analysts anticipate that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.