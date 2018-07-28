Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $318.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $76,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles Piccirillo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,498 shares in the company, valued at $860,563.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

