Strategic Financial Group LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 7,100.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $66.67 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

