Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. ValuEngine raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.85. 716,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.