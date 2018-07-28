Stifel Nicolaus Raises Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Price Target to $46.00

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Liberty Property Trust traded down $0.47, hitting $41.99, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 916,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $211,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

