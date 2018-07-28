Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,405,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $594,305,000 after purchasing an additional 506,727 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,988,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $102.48 to $96.28 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $101.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $91.70 and a 1-year high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.