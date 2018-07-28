Steris PLC (STE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.96. Steris reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $1,100,828.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,287.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,395 shares of company stock worth $6,608,801 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Steris during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Steris during the first quarter worth about $200,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Steris during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Steris during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Steris by 61.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steris has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.