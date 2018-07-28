Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

STML has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Stemline Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Stemline Therapeutics traded down $0.90, hitting $15.40, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.22. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

