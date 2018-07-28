State Street (STT) Price Target Cut to $97.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a $87.02 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a $87.02 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 218,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of State Street by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.