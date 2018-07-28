State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,960 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after buying an additional 141,473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,627,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $108,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $499,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial opened at $49.92 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.79.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

