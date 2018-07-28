State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 8,770 Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,791,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,675. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regenxbio opened at $66.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -1.10. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Regenxbio had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 23.27%. research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

