Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $260.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 296.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,829,000 after buying an additional 65,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,047,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 630,903 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,438,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,132,000 after buying an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,293,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

