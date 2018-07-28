StarCoin (KST) Price Tops $0.0092

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. StarCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $26,878.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, StarCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003865 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00409174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00179581 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About StarCoin

StarCoin’s total supply is 877,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv . The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

