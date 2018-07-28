Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Lessened by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,008,840 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.01.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

