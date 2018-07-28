SSAB (SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.40 on Thursday. SSAB has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.66.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.