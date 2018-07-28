Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,124. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $304,500 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

