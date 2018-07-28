Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $810,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 27.7% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 603,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,274,000 after acquiring an additional 130,783 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $486,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 57.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

About Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

