Spectris (SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SXS. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spectris to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,945 ($38.98) to GBX 2,980 ($39.44) in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,769.23 ($36.65).

Get Spectris alerts:

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,284 ($30.23) on Tuesday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,225 ($29.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,869 ($37.97).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 51.80 ($0.69) by GBX (5.70) (($0.08)). Spectris had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Clive Watson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($37.54), for a total transaction of £28,558.52 ($37,800.82).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.