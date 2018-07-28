SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) Position Decreased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 516.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF opened at $71.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $75.80.

