SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $281.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $241.83 and a twelve month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.