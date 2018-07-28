SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Stake Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF opened at $35.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $37.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

