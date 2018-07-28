SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $48,135.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,463.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 754.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.14. 145,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,625. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $871.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

