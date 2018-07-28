S&P Global (SPGI) Price Target Raised to $214.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a $214.26 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.93.

S&P Global traded down $8.15, hitting $203.86, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $147.07 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 80,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

