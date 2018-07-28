Southwest Airlines (LUV) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target increased by Cowen from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.99 to $49.76 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines traded up $1.68, hitting $58.38, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,152. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

