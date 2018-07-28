Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 300,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,256,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 703,505 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19,948.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 498,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

