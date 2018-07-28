Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.24

Press coverage about Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sorl Auto Parts earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5933173000455 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SORL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Sorl Auto Parts stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 321,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,396. Sorl Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $107.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

