Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Stock Price

News articles about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wheaton Precious Metals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9833742020207 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals opened at $20.94 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

