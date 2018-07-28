Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adomani (ADOM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adomani earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4843127781589 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Adomani stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,045. Adomani has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adomani in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

