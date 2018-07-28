Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Yatra Online (YTRA) Stock Price

Media stories about Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yatra Online earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.5685900285961 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Yatra Online traded down $0.12, reaching $5.77, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 120,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -1.52. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 363.93% and a negative net margin of 32.52%. research analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

