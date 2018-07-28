Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Western Union (WU) Stock Price

News headlines about The Western Union (NYSE:WU) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Western Union earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.2105439360552 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

The Western Union opened at $20.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a positive return on equity of 698.54% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 20,207 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $414,243.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,701,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,632 shares of company stock worth $2,208,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

