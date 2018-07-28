Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG) Share Price

Media stories about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3014020288164 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq opened at $9.53 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund holds investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, information technology services, machinery, media, metals and mining, multi-utilities, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, road and rail, specialty retail, tobacco and wireless telecommunication services.

