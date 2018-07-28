Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RealPage (RP) Stock Price

News articles about RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RealPage earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.5318443972789 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RealPage to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

RP opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.13. RealPage has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that RealPage will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $452,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,544.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 31,049 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,863,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,927,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,630,121 shares of company stock valued at $212,782,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

