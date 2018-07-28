Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PB Bancorp (PBBI) Share Price

News coverage about PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PB Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.785693367447 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PB Bancorp traded up $0.09, hitting $11.44, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 14.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Charles H. Puffer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.