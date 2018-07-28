Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Share Price

News headlines about Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northeast Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3561139723389 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NBN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 21,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

In other news, CEO Richard Wayne bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.15 per share, with a total value of $201,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Julie Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,569.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $205,678 over the last 90 days. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.