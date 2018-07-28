Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Share Price

Press coverage about Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Guaranty Federal Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7275800782293 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GFED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

GFED stock remained flat at $$24.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.19.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

