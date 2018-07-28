Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Telefonica (TEF) Stock Price

Media stories about Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1731670463764 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Telefonica alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Telefonica opened at $8.98 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Telefonica had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.24. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.