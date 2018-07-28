Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shenandoah Telecommunications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9346650144001 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications traded down $0.65, reaching $32.35, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 70,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,145. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.69 million. equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.