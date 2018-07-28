Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zulily (ZU) Stock Price

News articles about Zulily (NASDAQ:ZU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zulily earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.8711342125084 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:
- Former Zulily Employees Announce Digital Ad Platform New Engen (xconomy.com)
- Mysterious digital marketing startup New Engen, led by ex-Zulily execs, emerges from stealth mode (geekwire.com)
- “Thrill Week” Is Zulily’s Biggest Sale Of The Year & It’s Beyond Exciting (romper.com)
- Peekaboo Beans would like to issue clarification on the recent press release regarding zulily (finanznachrichten.de)
- 12 ReTech’s Lexi-Luu Dancewear is “Made In The USA” and Selling Through zulily.com and Lexi-Luu’s Own Website. (markets.businessinsider.com)
