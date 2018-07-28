Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zulily (ZU) Stock Price

News articles about Zulily (NASDAQ:ZU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zulily earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.8711342125084 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Zulily alerts:

Zulily Company Profile

zulily, inc. is an online retailer and standalone e-commerce company in the United States. The Company sources its merchandise from thousands of vendors, including emerging brands and smaller boutique vendors, as well as national brands. The Company operates through two principal segments, including North America segment, which consists of amounts earned from retail and services sales through its United States operated sites, including sales from the sites to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia and other foreign countries, and the United Kingdom segment, which consists of amounts earned from retail and services sales through its United Kingdom operated sites, including sales from the sites to customers in the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zulily Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zulily and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.