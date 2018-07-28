Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Share Price

Media headlines about Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oramed Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2631226797029 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.02, hitting $5.36, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 18,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.43. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

ORMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

