Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact American Express (AXP) Stock Price

News articles about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Express earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the payment services company an impact score of 45.7109501804707 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

American Express opened at $103.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $889,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,706.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,994,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,184 shares of company stock worth $4,390,448. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

